Teen arrested in brutal beating of Bronx 11-year-old that was caught on video

A teenager has been taken into custody in the brutal beating an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx last week.

The victim's puppy was intentionally kicked during the attack.

The NYPD said it has taken a 15-year-old girl in custody. She's facing assault charges.

The shocking attack was captured on surveillance video. It happened on Sept. 22 just before 6 p.m. on Waring Avenue near Holland Avenue. The video shows the 11-year-old being sucker punched and beaten. She is seen falling to the ground, and then one of the attackers walks over and is seen kicking the girl's 4-month-old puppy, Leo, sending the dog flying.

"That girl with other friends beat my daughter so bad," Neliana Garcia, the victim's mother, told CBS News New York. "Her face was, like, completely in blood. Swelling. I can't even recognize her."

The puppy was not seriously hurt.

Fortunately, the attack was interrupted by good Samaritans. A man and woman driving by saw what was happening and got out of their car to intervene.

The attack drew the attention of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

"This is absolutely horrifying. No child should ever endure such a brutal and senseless attack," Adams posted on social media.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.