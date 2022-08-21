21 shows offering 2-for-1 tickets for Broadway Week

Emilie Kouatchou's historic lead in "Phantom of the Opera"

NEW YORK -- The fall iteration of Broadway Week will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

That means two-for-one tickets are available for some of the most popular musicals and plays New York City has to offer.

Broadway Week is actually much more than a week; this year it will run from Sept. 6-25.

The following 21 shows are taking part:

"1776"

"Aladdin"

"A Strange Loop"

"Beetlejuice"

"The Book of Mormon"

"Chicago"

"Come From Away"

"Cost of Living"

"Death of a Salesman"

"Funny Girl"

"Hadestown"

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"

"Into The Woods"

"The Kite Runner"

"The Lion King"

"MJ: The Musical"

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

"The Phantom of the Opera"

"The Piano Lesson"

"Six"

"Wicked"

To learn more and to buy tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadway-week.