21 shows offering 2-for-1 tickets for Broadway Week
NEW YORK -- The fall iteration of Broadway Week will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
That means two-for-one tickets are available for some of the most popular musicals and plays New York City has to offer.
Broadway Week is actually much more than a week; this year it will run from Sept. 6-25.
The following 21 shows are taking part:
- "1776"
- "Aladdin"
- "A Strange Loop"
- "Beetlejuice"
- "The Book of Mormon"
- "Chicago"
- "Come From Away"
- "Cost of Living"
- "Death of a Salesman"
- "Funny Girl"
- "Hadestown"
- "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
- "Into The Woods"
- "The Kite Runner"
- "The Lion King"
- "MJ: The Musical"
- "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
- "The Phantom of the Opera"
- "The Piano Lesson"
- "Six"
- "Wicked"
To learn more and to buy tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadway-week.
