21 shows offering 2-for-1 tickets for Broadway Week

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The fall iteration of Broadway Week will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

That means two-for-one tickets are available for some of the most popular musicals and plays New York City has to offer.

Broadway Week is actually much more than a week; this year it will run from Sept. 6-25.

The following 21 shows are taking part:

  • "1776"
  • "Aladdin"
  • "A Strange Loop"
  • "Beetlejuice"
  • "The Book of Mormon"
  • "Chicago"
  • "Come From Away"
  • "Cost of Living"
  • "Death of a Salesman"
  • "Funny Girl"
  • "Hadestown"
  • "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
  • "Into The Woods"
  • "The Kite Runner"
  • "The Lion King"
  • "MJ: The Musical"
  • "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
  • "The Phantom of the Opera"
  • "The Piano Lesson"
  • "Six"
  • "Wicked"

To learn more and to buy tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadway-week.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 9:43 PM

