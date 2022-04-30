Broadway's COVID vaccination requirement ends Saturday

NEW YORK -- One COVID restriction for Broadway shows is coming to an end.

Saturday is the last day COVID vaccinations will be mandatory for audience members at all Broadway theaters.

Starting in May, it will be up to each individual production to determine whether or not they want to keep that protocol in place. Theatergoers are urged to check the theater's requirements when purchasing tickets.

Masks will still be required for audience members through at least May 31. The Broadway League will determine masking guidance for dates beyond that later in May.