Broadway actor's inspiring return from brain tumor surgery came after these symptoms tipped him off

A Brooklyn-based Broadway actor was suddenly confronted with a life-threatening diagnosis when an aggressive brain tumor tested his strength in ways he never expected.

Erik Lochtefeld is now forging his return to the big stage, and to his love of running, after having complex open brain surgery at NYU Langone Health.

"I couldn't get my lines out"

Lochtefeld, who is also a television actor, first noticed something was wrong while performing on stage in 2024.

"I wasn't keeping up with my music tempo, I got a little dizzy, and I couldn't get my lines out quite fast enough," he said.

He then started experiencing auditory hallucinations.

After multiple doctor visits and rounds of testing, Lochtefeld received the frightening diagnosis: glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor that causes seizures.

High-stakes surgery

Lochtefeld's brain cancer diagnosis meant surgery was inevitable.

He was referred to NYU Langone, one of the busiest brain cancer centers in the United States, where he met neurosurgeon Dr. Daniel Orringer.

Erik Lochtefeld NYU Langone

"He's such a high-functioning individual, and the tumor happened to be located in the area of the brain that is responsible for communication. The stakes are very high in that case," Orringer said.

Orringer's team has pioneered advanced tumor-visualization techniques to help patients.

"Distinguishing the tumor from normal is very, very challenging. So our center is very lucky to have a suite of technologies, some of which we've developed, that allow us to go beyond what the eyes can see," he said.

Specialized brain mapping

Since Lochtefeld's tumor was located in a delicate region, doctors used specialized technology to map his brain through language testing, which required him to recite material from memory.

"I had all these Shakespeare monologues that I still remember, and they said, 'You can't do Shakespeare.' Why? Because it has a natural rhythm to it," Lochtefeld said.

He underwent surgery in January 2025.

"What I was most disappointed is that I wasn't awake for it," he smiled. "If you don't know, with brain surgery, you can stay awake for it because you have very few pain nerves in your brain."

Recovery and running NYC Marathon

Lochtefeld's said his recovery surprised him most. He returned to his longtime passion of running with encouragement from NYU Langone nurse practitioner in neurosurgery Terri Russell.

"I knew how important running was to Eric. It's important to me, too. We bonded over that because I have also run a few marathons," Russell said.

Last April, just weeks after having open brain surgery, Lochtefeld completed a half-marathon.

"That was my fourth half-marathon. Was not my best timing. But I did it, and I felt great. And after that, Dr. Orringer and Teresa and a couple of the other nurses here at NYU Langone said you should think about the marathon," he said.

He went on to qualify for his first New York City Marathon in November, raising money for Broadway Cares.

Easing back into acting

Now, more than a year after his surgery, Lochtefeld is easing back into acting, though not without challenges.

"I couldn't memorize stuff initially. So for about three to four months, I couldn't do anything or audition for anything. That is coming back. But I work a little bit differently," he said.

As he trains for another half-marathon on March 15, Lochtefeld continues balancing rehearsals with roadwork, determined to keep moving forward after the fight of his life.

