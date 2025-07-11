Former NYC day care employees accused of abuse including taping toddler's mouth

Police have arrested three former employees of a popular Hell's Kitchen day care in a child abuse investigation.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office says they worked for Bright Horizons at Columbus Circle, a branch of one of the biggest day care chains in the country.

Toddlers hit with water bottles, other objects, investigators say

Prosecutors accused former employee Evelyn Vargas of covering a toddler's "mouth and part of her nose" with packing tape back in January. A criminal complaint says a witness saw the girl "turn red and cry" before Vargas removed the tape.

Another witness told prosecutors she saw Vargas grab another toddler "by the hair and drag her a few feet" while the child was "crying and appeared to be in pain."

Investigators also say Vargas hit three toddlers "in their heads multiple times with metal water bottles, and other objects" between October 2024 and March of this year, and stuffed tissue in the mouth of a child.

"She's been in the day care services for over 21 years, had her own business before this employment at the Horizons place, and she cares about the children she watches and maintains her innocence," Vargas' attorney said Friday.

Employees fired over allegations

The Manhattan District Attorney says another employee, Shakia Henley, used a bottle containing "soap mixed with water and bleach mixed with water" to spray a child in the face earlier this year. Her attorney said he has no comment.

A third ex-employee, Latia Townes, also hit kids with metal water bottles, restrained toddlers in chairs and more, prosecutors say. CBS News New York has reached out to her attorney, as well.

Bright Horizons would not agree to an interview with CBS News New York.

A company spokesperson sent an email saying it first learned of the situation back in February and immediately fired the employees involved and reported it to investigators.

"Our concern has always been for the children and families involved and we remain committed to supporting them. Our most important responsibility is to provide a nurturing and safe environment for children," the spokesperson said.

The Manhattan district attorney's office asks anyone with additional information to call its Child Abuse Bureau at 212-335-4300.