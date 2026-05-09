Bridgewater, N.J., police standoff ends after 34 hours, 1 arrested, officials say

A man has been arrested following a police standoff in Bridgewater, New Jersey, that forced residents to shelter in place for over 24 hours, officials say.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, Bridgewater Police received a 911 call just before 7:45 p.m. Thursday regarding a man identified as 25-year-old Eric Thorogood, who was allegedly armed with two firearms.

Officers went to Thorogood's home on Hill Lane and tried to make contact with him, but were unsuccessful, officials said.

The Somerset County SWAT team was called to the home around 10 p.m. Thursday, along with the Crisis-Negotiations Team and SWAT Tactical Medics.

The prosecutor's office said for the rest of Thursday night and all day Friday, police and crisis negotiators tried to contact Thorogood, but he refused to put down his guns or leave the home.

Authorities said some homes in the area were evacuated, and other residents in the neighborhood were told to shelter in place.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday, authorities say members of the SWAT team entered Thorogood's home and found the suspect, who was armed with a rifle and a pistol.

Thorogood allegedly fired three shots, striking himself in the leg. No law enforcement officers were struck by the gunfire, and officers did not return fire, officials said.

The prosecutor's office said SWAT team members rendered medical aid to Thorogood, and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The standoff lasted a total of 34 hours, prosecutors said, and the shelter-in-place order was lifted at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Thorogood is facing a number of charges, including possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault. The prosecutor's office said he will be taken to the Somerset County Jail once he is discharged from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.