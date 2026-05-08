Bridgewater, N.J. residents under shelter-in-place with large police presence in area

A New Jersey community is under a shelter-in-place order as a heavy police presence remains in the area.

There have been several roads closed near Hill Lane in Bridgewater since Friday morning. Neighbors said they got the alert to stay home on Thursday night.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said there is an investigation happening at a home nearby. They said there's no threat to the public, but still advise residents to stay in their houses.

Video shows several tactical units and police vehicles in the neighborhood.

Prosecutors said they cannot reveal much about what is going on due to the nature of the investigation.

The school district told parents it's safe for students to go to class, but they had to maneuver around closed roads.