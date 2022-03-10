Watch CBS News

New legislation in Connecticut would require next-of-kin notification within 24 hours of identifying deceased individual

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Bill proposed to notify families after deaths of two women in Conn. 00:29

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- Lawmakers in Bridgeport proposed new legislation Wednesday in response to the deaths of two women.

Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls died in December.

Their families said police never notified them.

The new legislation would require officers to notify next of kin within 24 hours once a deceased person has been identified.

Officers would also be required to document the reason for the failure or delay of family notification.

First published on March 9, 2022 / 8:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

