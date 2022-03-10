New legislation in Connecticut would require next-of-kin notification within 24 hours of identifying deceased individual
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- Lawmakers in Bridgeport proposed new legislation Wednesday in response to the deaths of two women.
Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls died in December.
Their families said police never notified them.
The new legislation would require officers to notify next of kin within 24 hours once a deceased person has been identified.
Officers would also be required to document the reason for the failure or delay of family notification.
