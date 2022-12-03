Nearly 200 animals discovered in Brick Township home, 2 arrested

BRICK, N.J. -- Two people were arrested Friday after police found nearly 200 animals living in a Brick Township home in inhumane conditions.

Officers were sent to the home on Arrowhead Park Drive after police received an anonymous complaint that the residents were running a puppy mill.

Police say as the officers were speaking to the two residents in the driveway, they could smell a strong odor coming from the home and hear barking.

The residents let the officers inside, where the officers saw dozens of dogs and cats in animal crates that were stacked on top of each other. A Hazmat team was then called.

Police say it took emergency response teams about 10 hours to remove 180 animals -- 135 dogs and 45 cats. About eight animals were sent for emergency veterinary care, and responders found two dead dogs inside.

According to police, the home was full of animal waste and the animals were living in inhumane conditions.

The two residents, 49-year-old Aimee Lonczak and 58-year-old Michele Nycz, were both arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Because Lonczak's 16-year-old child was also living in the home, Lonczak and Nycz also face child endangerment charges.

The home has been condemned by the Brick building and code department.

The rescued animals were taken to local shelters.