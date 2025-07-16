Body found in Turks and Caicos identified as missing American Brian Tarrence

New York man vanishes in Turks and Caicos

A body found in Turks and Caicos over a week ago has now been identified as Brian Tarrence, an American who went missing while on vacation there.

His remains were found during a search on July 5, but the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force said they were only able to confirm his identity Wednesday after receiving the results of a forensic dental analysis.

The police force said no signs of trauma were discovered during the autopsy, and they do not suspect foul play.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

"The RT&CIPF extends our condolences to Mr. Tarrence's family and friends during this difficult time. We thank the public for their patience and support as we continue the investigation," the police force said in a statement, in part.

Tarrence disappeared while vacationing with his wife

Tarrence, 52, was vacationing on the island with his wife, Maria, when he disappeared.

He was last seen on surveillance video walking away from his hotel around 3:30 a.m. on June 25.

Tarrence and his wife moved to Midtown Manhattan in 2024 and previously lived in Orange County. They had been married for one year.

Tarrence worked as a vice president at Diligent Software.

contributed to this report.