Baty hits tiebreaking homer in 7th inning to send Mets past punchless Pirates 2-1

Brett Baty hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and the New York Mets held off the punchless Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Nimmo had an early RBI double off hard-luck loser Mitch Keller for the NL East-leading Mets (28-15), who have won five of six to move a season-best 13 games over .500.

A throwing error by shortstop Francisco Lindor helped the Pirates put runners at second and third with one out in the ninth. But closer Edwin Díaz threw a called third strike past slumping Bryan Reynolds before cleanup batter Joey Bart grounded out in a drizzle to end it.

Pittsburgh advanced a runner to third with less than two outs every inning from the second through the fourth and came up empty each time against starter Kodai Senga, who struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings.

No. 9 batter Henry Davis drew a bases-loaded walk from reliever Reed Garrett in the sixth, tying it 1-all. But then Adam Frazier grounded out for the Pirates, who finished 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 overall.

Max Kranick (3-1) pitched a perfect seventh against his former team, Ryne Stanek stranded a runner in the eighth and Díaz got three outs for his ninth save.

Keller (1-5) allowed just two runs and five hits in seven innings, but lost his fifth consecutive decision. He struck out eight and walked one.

The last-place Pirates failed to score more than four runs for the 19th straight game, a franchise record since at least 1901.

Pittsburgh center fielder Oneil Cruz sat out for the third consecutive game since leaving Saturday's 11-inning loss to Atlanta with lower back tightness.

Key moment

With two outs in the seventh, Baty lined a 1-1 changeup from Keller the other way and off the railing just above the left-field fence at Citi Field. It was his fifth home run this season and fourth in his last four games with a plate appearance. The infielder was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on May 5.

Key stat

The Mets are 17-4 at home and have won 11 of the last 12 against Pittsburgh at Citi Field.

Up next

Mets RHP Clay Holmes (5-1, 2.74 ERA) faces his original big league team Wednesday night in the series finale, though rain is in the forecast. The converted reliever has won three straight starts. LHP Bailey Falter (2-3, 4.36) goes for Pittsburgh.