How to overcome disparity to find mental health care

By
Cindy Hsu
Cindy Hsu
Cindy Hsu
Cindy Hsu is an Emmy Award-winning anchor and reporter who has been at CBS News New York since 1993. Her passion is sharing stories about children, seniors, education, adoption, animals and mental health awareness.
Cindy Hsu

CBS New York

Disparity in mental health care can take many forms.

For the 1 in 5 who suffer with mental health issues, it can mean lack of care in some neighborhoods, care that's unaffordable or social stigmas that may prevent some people from reaching out.

But there is help, and no one should have to suffer in silence. There are programs that are free or low cost, and services that will meet you where you are. It can be a friendly voice on the phone, a psychiatrist who can treat you at an urgent care, or even an empathetic and knowing ear at your neighborhood beauty salon.

In this CBS News New York "Breaking the Stigma" special, Cindy Hsu highlights some of these resources and speaks to Congressman Ritchie Torres about his own issues with mental health and the public policies he now champions.

Additional resources can also be found here.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text 988 to speak with a trained, caring counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also chat online with a counselor at 988lifeline.org.  

Get help

  • Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health: Part of the mission of the institute, founded in 1992 by the tennis legend and social activist, was to be boots on the ground in underserved communities with programs to help overcome the stigma of mental illness and create a trusted bridge by offering training in neighborhood salons and barber shops to help get care to clients in need. The institute's reach extends into schools, as well, to engage teens for peer leadership and outreach programs.
  • National Alliance on Mental Illness NYC (NAMI NYC): NAMI NYC's services include a free, anonymous help line, a variety of support groups, and an advocacy ambassador program that trains volunteers to meet with elected officials.
  • The HOPE Center: While some social stigmas may be a deterrent to reaching out for professional help, houses of worship have long offered respite for those who are struggling. The need was so great at the First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem that this vital neighborhood center was created to help address mental health needs for the community.
  • Compassionate Cleaning: Many clients of Compassionate Cleaning are figuratively drowning in their own mess. The company helps clean their spaces without judgement.
  • The Grandma Stand: The Grandma Stand is a free pop-up where wisdom of the ages, along with a healthy dose of kindness, is dispensed by a rotating group of grandmothers to anyone willing to take a seat.

Psychiatric/behavioral health urgent care in the Tri-State Area

Hospitals in New York City with a psychiatric emergency room

  • Brooklyn: Coney Island Hospital (718-616-5373)
  • Brooklyn: Kings County Hospital (718- 245-2310)
  • Midtown: Maimonides (718-283-8100)
  • Midtown East: Bellevue (212-562-4141)  
  • Midtown East: NYU Langone (212-263-7419)  
  • Upper East Side: Metropolitan Hospital (212-423-6466)
  • Upper East Side: Mount Sinai Hospital (212-659-8752)
  • Upper East Side: New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell (212-746-5026)

Social resources for those with mental illness

"I feel strongly the love and support of your friends and family is an important part of the equation," Torres said. "There are mental health centers known as clubhouses, which are geared with those towards serious mental illness."

"We want people to have a place where they can build relationships, reduce isolation and learn that this is a safe place," New York City Deputy Commissioner of Mental Hygiene Dr. H. Jean Wright II said. "So clubhouses is a great example of a socialization that is helpful."

  • Brooklyn Community Services: Greater Heights Clubhouse
    980 Halsey St.
    Brooklyn, NY 11207
    718-235-5780
  • Fountain House Bronx
    564 Walton Ave.
    Bronx, NY 10451
    718-742-9884
  • Fountain House Midtown
    425 W. 47th St.
    New York, NY 10036
    212-582-0340
  • Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and New Jersey: Citiview Connections
    33-24A Northern Blvd.
    Long Island City, NY 11101
    718-361-7030
  • Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and New Jersey: Lantern House
    512 Southern Blvd.
    Bronx, NY 10455
    718-993-1078
  • New York Disaster Interfaith Services: Elements House
    48 Henry St.
    New York, NY 10002
    929-227-6881
  • Services for the Underserved: Brooklyn Clubhouse
    1125 Fulton St., 2nd Floor
    Brooklyn, NY 11238
    347-226-9015
  • Venture House, Inc.
    2477 Webster Ave.
    Bronx, NY 10458
    646-214-8164
  • Venture House Inc.
    885 Rogers Ave.
    Brooklyn, NY 11226
    929-551-2130
  • Venture House, Inc.
    150-10 Hillside Ave.
    Jamaica, NY 11432
    718-658-7201
  • Venture House, Inc.
    1442 Castleton Ave.
    Staten Island, NY 10302
    718-658-7821
Cindy Hsu

