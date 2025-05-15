How to overcome disparity to find mental health care

Disparity in mental health care can take many forms.

For the 1 in 5 who suffer with mental health issues, it can mean lack of care in some neighborhoods, care that's unaffordable or social stigmas that may prevent some people from reaching out.

But there is help, and no one should have to suffer in silence. There are programs that are free or low cost, and services that will meet you where you are. It can be a friendly voice on the phone, a psychiatrist who can treat you at an urgent care, or even an empathetic and knowing ear at your neighborhood beauty salon.

In this CBS News New York "Breaking the Stigma" special, Cindy Hsu highlights some of these resources and speaks to Congressman Ritchie Torres about his own issues with mental health and the public policies he now champions.

Additional resources can also be found here.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text 988 to speak with a trained, caring counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also chat online with a counselor at 988lifeline.org.

Get help

Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health : Part of the mission of the institute, founded in 1992 by the tennis legend and social activist, was to be boots on the ground in underserved communities with programs to help overcome the stigma of mental illness and create a trusted bridge by offering training in neighborhood salons and barber shops to help get care to clients in need. The institute's reach extends into schools, as well, to engage teens for peer leadership and outreach programs.

: Part of the mission of the institute, founded in 1992 by the tennis legend and social activist, was to be boots on the ground in underserved communities with programs to help overcome the stigma of mental illness and create a trusted bridge by offering training in neighborhood salons and barber shops to help get care to clients in need. The institute's reach extends into schools, as well, to engage teens for peer leadership and outreach programs. National Alliance on Mental Illness NYC (NAMI NYC) : NAMI NYC's services include a free, anonymous help line, a variety of support groups, and an advocacy ambassador program that trains volunteers to meet with elected officials.

: NAMI NYC's services include a free, anonymous help line, a variety of support groups, and an advocacy ambassador program that trains volunteers to meet with elected officials. The HOPE Center : While some social stigmas may be a deterrent to reaching out for professional help, houses of worship have long offered respite for those who are struggling. The need was so great at the First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem that this vital neighborhood center was created to help address mental health needs for the community.

: While some social stigmas may be a deterrent to reaching out for professional help, houses of worship have long offered respite for those who are struggling. The need was so great at the First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem that this vital neighborhood center was created to help address mental health needs for the community. Compassionate Cleaning : Many clients of Compassionate Cleaning are figuratively drowning in their own mess. The company helps clean their spaces without judgement.

: Many clients of Compassionate Cleaning are figuratively drowning in their own mess. The company helps clean their spaces without judgement. The Grandma Stand: The Grandma Stand is a free pop-up where wisdom of the ages, along with a healthy dose of kindness, is dispensed by a rotating group of grandmothers to anyone willing to take a seat.

Psychiatric/behavioral health urgent care in the Tri-State Area

Hospitals in New York City with a psychiatric emergency room

Brooklyn: Coney Island Hospital (718-616-5373)

Coney Island Hospital (718-616-5373) Brooklyn: Kings County Hospital (718- 245-2310)

Kings County Hospital (718- 245-2310) Midtown: Maimonides (718-283-8100)

Maimonides (718-283-8100) Midtown East: Bellevue (212-562-4141)

Bellevue (212-562-4141) Midtown East: NYU Langone (212-263-7419)

NYU Langone (212-263-7419) Upper East Side: Metropolitan Hospital (212-423-6466)

Metropolitan Hospital (212-423-6466) Upper East Side: Mount Sinai Hospital (212-659-8752)

Mount Sinai Hospital (212-659-8752) Upper East Side: New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell (212-746-5026)

Social resources for those with mental illness

"I feel strongly the love and support of your friends and family is an important part of the equation," Torres said. "There are mental health centers known as clubhouses, which are geared with those towards serious mental illness."

"We want people to have a place where they can build relationships, reduce isolation and learn that this is a safe place," New York City Deputy Commissioner of Mental Hygiene Dr. H. Jean Wright II said. "So clubhouses is a great example of a socialization that is helpful."

Brooklyn Community Services: Greater Heights Clubhouse

980 Halsey St.

Brooklyn, NY 11207

718-235-5780

564 Walton Ave.

Bronx, NY 10451

718-742-9884

425 W. 47th St.

New York, NY 10036

212-582-0340

33-24A Northern Blvd.

Long Island City, NY 11101

718-361-7030

512 Southern Blvd.

Bronx, NY 10455

718-993-1078

New York Disaster Interfaith Services: Elements House

48 Henry St.

New York, NY 10002

929-227-6881

1125 Fulton St., 2nd Floor

Brooklyn, NY 11238

347-226-9015

Venture House, Inc.

2477 Webster Ave.

Bronx, NY 10458

646-214-8164

885 Rogers Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11226

929-551-2130

150-10 Hillside Ave.

Jamaica, NY 11432

718-658-7201

1442 Castleton Ave.

Staten Island, NY 10302

718-658-7821