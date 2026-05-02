Video shows brazen motorized wheelchair theft in the Bronx

A brazen motorized wheelchair theft was caught on video in the Bronx.

It happened early in the morning of April 21 in the lobby of a building at Grand Concourse and East 161st Street, police said.

At 2:11 a.m., the suspect walked into the lobby and can be seen dragging the wheelchair from an area near a stairwell. The suspect then sits down in the chair and scoots away.

The suspect in the video is wearing a distinctive blue hat that features large, wide eyes, a grin, and multicolored spikes made of fabric on top.

NYPD

Police said the wheelchair is worth about $5,000.

The building is located in the 44th Precinct. NYPD crime data shows that, so far this year, grand larcenies in that precinct are down 13.8% compared to the same period last year. Throughout the Bronx, grand larcenies are down 11.7%, and citywide they are down 3.4%.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.