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Video shows brazen motorized wheelchair theft in the Bronx

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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A brazen motorized wheelchair theft was caught on video in the Bronx. 

It happened early in the morning of April 21 in the lobby of a building at Grand Concourse and East 161st Street, police said. 

At 2:11 a.m., the suspect walked into the lobby and can be seen dragging the wheelchair from an area near a stairwell. The suspect then sits down in the chair and scoots away. 

The suspect in the video is wearing a distinctive blue hat that features large, wide eyes, a grin, and multicolored spikes made of fabric on top. 

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NYPD

Police said the wheelchair is worth about $5,000. 

The building is located in the 44th Precinct. NYPD crime data shows that, so far this year, grand larcenies in that precinct are down 13.8% compared to the same period last year. Throughout the Bronx, grand larcenies are down 11.7%, and citywide they are down 3.4%. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

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