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Brad Lander found not guilty in trial over immigration court arrest

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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A judge has found former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander not guilty in a bench trial over his arrest at the city's immigration court last fall.

Lander was one of several New York City elected officials detained at 26 Federal Plaza in June and September of 2025. They were all demanding access to ICE holding cells on the 10th floor.

Charges against Lander were later dropped for the June incident. 

Lander had rejected a plea deal and opted for a bench trial regarding his Sept. 18 arrest.

Prosecutors accused Lander of causing a disturbance on federal property by allegedly intentionally blocking an elevator and ignoring warnings to move. 

Lander's defense argued he and the other elected officials were there "to inspect condition of ICE holding cells. They did not go to block a means of access or obstruct ICE agents." 

"On these facts the government has failed to prove it's case beyond a reasonable doubt," the judge said Thursday.   

Lander testified in his own defense. His trial comes as he campaigns to unseat Rep. Dan Goldman in New York's 10th Congressional District. They'll face off in the upcoming primary on June 23. 

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