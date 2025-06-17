Video shows Brad Lander being arrested by ICE agents

Brad Lander, New York City's comptroller and a Democratic candidate for mayor, was arrested at immigration court in Manhattan Tuesday.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Lander was arrested for assaulting law enforcement and impeding a federal officer.

"No one is above the law, and if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will face consequences," a DHS spokesperson said.

Lander's wife Meg Barnette held a news conference after he was detained, saying they were at court to observe immigration hearings. She said Lander repeatedly asked in court to see the judicial warrant and grounds for deportation when they linked arms with the person the court hearing was about.

"We asked numerous times for the warrant, for their names, for their badge numbers. It was unclear what agency they were from, they're in full uniform, in many cases, with a mask pulled up over the bridge of their nose," said Barnette. "So Brad, I assume, was saying, 'I am an American citizen, I am asking you for the judicial warrant, you do not have grounds to arrest me.'"

Much of Lander's arrest was captured on video, which shows Lander holding onto another person. Barnette told CBS News New York Lander was arrested as he was walking with linked arms with the individual who had been the subject of the immigration court hearing.

Lander can be seen surrounded by agents as he asks "Do you have a judicial warrant? Can I see the warrant? I will let go when I see the warrant. Where is it? Where is the warrant?"

"You're obstructing," someone can be heard saying, and then Lander is separated from the person he was holding onto.

Lander can be seen in the video being pressed against a wall while surrounded by three people, who then pressed him against the wall.

"You don't have the authority to arrest U.S. citizens," Lander said as he was placed in handcuffs. "I'm not obstructing. I'm standing right here in the hallway ... I asked to see the judicial warrant ... you don't have the authority to arrest U.S. citizens asking for a judicial warrant."

The video shows a handcuffed Lander being escorted down the hallway while agents grip his arms.

As they were waiting for the elevator, Lander's press secretary could be heard identifying herself and asking where he was being taken. She received no reply.