Boy, possibly 2 years old, found alone on Bronx street

Little boy found alone on Bronx street

Little boy found alone on Bronx street

Little boy found alone on Bronx street

NEW YORK - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a little boy who was found alone on the street in the Bronx.

Authorities say the boy appears to be about two years old.

He was found around 11 p.m. Monday at the corner of Randall and Olmstead avenues in Castle Hill.

Police said a 29-year-old man found the boy and called 911.

He appears to be in good health and was taken to Jacobi Hospital for evaluation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.