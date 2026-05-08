Iconic New Jersey hot dog joint getting pushed out after 90 years for luxury high-rise, owners say

An iconic New Jersey hot dog stand that's been in business for nearly 90 years could be getting pushed out for new luxury apartments and a Whole Foods.

The owners of Boulevard Drinks in Jersey City's Journal Square said new building owners gave them until the end of May to get out, but they're putting up a fight to avoid closing for good.

"A landmark in Jersey City"

The hot dog joint has been an institution for generations of commuters and locals looking for a quick bite in Journal Square Plaza. Some said they've been customers for their entire lives.

"I'll be 80 next year, so that's how long. It's been over there since I was a little kid," a resident named Lorraine said.

"Simple and plain, grilled dogs," resident Eric Rutledge said. "This is a landmark in Jersey City."

Developers plan luxury high-rise

Developers of the site in Journal Square plan to build a new luxury high-rise, along with around 80 new units of affordable housing and a Whole Foods store, officials said.

Boulevard Drinks' owners said they have until May 27 to find a new home, even though manager Victor Victoratos said their lease is valid until 2034.

"If it was up to me, we'd stay right where we are. Everybody knows us and they all come to us," he said.

Boulevard Drinks has been in business in Journal Square for nearly 90 years. CBS News New York

Boulevard Drinks remains open, for now, and the lines at lunchtime are longer then usual as word gets out about its potential closure.

"They want us out. We're hoping to get relocated somewhere within the square," Victoratos said. "We're gonna fight like hell."

A path to stay in the neighborhood

Mayor James Solomon and Councilman Tom Zuppa said the city is "working with developers and community members to find a path that keeps Boulevard Drinks in the neighborhood."

"This is bigger than one establishment. As Journal Square continues to grow, this administration is dedicated to ensuring that development deals we negotiate include meaningful protections and opportunities for the local businesses that build this community. Growth should lift the neighborhood -- not push out the people and places that define it," the joint statement said.

Local leaders said they support new development, but not at the expense of neighborhood favorites.