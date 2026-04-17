BookCon returns to New York City after 7 year hiatus. Here's everything you need to know.

BookCon is returning to New York City for the first time since 2019 this weekend. Hundreds of authors and thousands of fans will descend on the Javits Center for the convention.

Here's everything you need to know about the event.

What is BookCon?

The sold-out literary event is similar to Comic Con, with fans able to hear from their favorite authors on panels or sign up to get their collections of novels signed.

Dozens of publishers, including Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette Book Group, and more, will have booths where fans can get their hands on advance reader copies and even more book signings. BookCon will also host events "after dark," including live author podcasts, a fantasy ball, a murder mystery event, and a pj movie party.

The convention will also feature an "Indie Alley" full of small businesses selling book-related goodies, such as Kindle sleeves, trinkets, and even candles scented like your favorite characters.

You can find out more about the BookCon events on their website.

BookCon schedule

BookCon takes place on Saturday and Sunday, April 18 and 19. The show floor opens at 10 a.m. both days. Panels will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. On Saturday, the convention will extend until 10:30 p.m. for BookCon "after dark."

Panels include spotlights on authors such as R.F. Kuang, bringing powerful female characters to life and behind the scenes on popular adaptations like "Heated Rivalry." A full list of BookCon panels and times is available on their website.

"It has been a dream for our team to bring back BookCon and we are thrilled with how the book community has come together to help us build this incredible programming lineup full of diverse voices, genres, and perspectives," said Jenny Martin, the event director for BookCon in a statement to CBS News New York. "We can't wait to welcome everyone to the Javits Center for BookCon's next chapter."

What authors are going to BookCon?

Hundreds of authors are expected to attend the event, hosting panels and signings. While eventgoers were encouraged to book signings and panels ahead of time, the convention is holding a stand-by line for those who were unable to make reservations for panels. Some of the popular authors attending include:

Andy Weir, "Project Hail Mary" and "The Martian"

Alex Aster, "Lightlark" and "Summer in the City"

Casey McQuiston, "Red, White and Royal Blue"

Cassandra Clare, "Shadowhunter Chronicles"

Holly Black, "The Spiderwick Chronicles" and "The Cruel Prince" series

Leigh Bardugo, "Shadow and Bone" and "Six of Crows"

Matt Dinniman, "Dungeon Crawler Carl"

Meg Cabot, "Princess Diaries"

Rachel Gillig, "One Dark Window"

Rachel Reid "Heated Rivalry"

R.F. Kuang, "Yellowface" and "Babel"

Sable Sorensen, "Direbound"

Tahereh Mafi, "Shatter Me"

Tomi Adeyemi, "Child of Blood and Bone"

Veronica Roth, "Divergent"

Victoria Aveyard, "Red Queen"

Several other industry heads will be in attendance, including Jenna Bush Hager and Jacob Tierney, the showrunner of "Heated Rivalry." Some authors may be in attendance for only one day of the event.

Where is Bookcon?

BookCon will be held at the Javits Center in New York City. The event will mainly take place at the Javits North on 11th and 38th in halls 1A, 1B, 3 and levels 4 and 5.

A map of BookCon at the Javits Center. ReedPop

How to get to BookCon

Attendees are encouraged to use public transit or walk to get to the Javits Center. The 42nd Street stop is the closest with dozens of trains servicing that area. Readers can take the following trains:

A, C, and E via 8th Avenue

1,2,3,7, N, Q, R, and S via 7th Avenue

B, D, and F via 6th Avenue

4, 5, 6 via Lexington Avenue

For buses, the M11, M12, M42, and M50 all stop at the Javits Center. The 7 train and M12 and M34 bus will take you closest to the convention center.

If you would like to take a taxi, Uber, or Lyft, there is a dedicated pick-up and drop-off location at the corner of 11th Avenue and 38th Street.

Does BookCon have a bag policy?

All bags are subject to search as you enter the event; there is no policy on the size. The convention does have a list of banned items typically included in cosplay. The list includes items such as ice skates, metal blades, guns, skateboards, scooters, glass props, laser pointers, and more.

History of BookCon

BookCon began in 2014 and continued to rise in popularity in the book community. The last convention was held in 2019. The 2020 convention was canceled due to the pandemic. The fan event was a fixture in the book world with authors like Jodi Picoult, Jeff Kinney, John Green, James Patterson, Margaret Atwood, Veronica Roth and more.