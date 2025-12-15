Rabbi Eli Schlanger, killed on Bondi Beach, urged Jews to "be more Jewish" in the face of growing antisemitism

Flowers were left on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday, one day after 15 people celebrating Hannukah were killed in an antisemitic attack that investigators say was carried out by a father and son.

That attack is being felt by the Jewish community in the New York City area. Members are vowing to stay strong in the face of hate.

The menorah that was lit in Lower Manhattan on Monday is called the "Hanukkiah of Hope," and it comes from Hostages Square in Tel Aviv.

Many people who knew the victims told CBS News New York's Lisa Rozner they hope for a better future, but say that can't come without acknowledging that words of hatred can lead to violence.

"Be more Jewish"

Inside Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Jews proudly lit the menorah and remembered Rabbi Yaakov Levitan and Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who were killed at their own menorah-lighting event on Bondi Beach.

"Eli was always happy, excitement, full of life," Rabbi Chaim Wilhelm said.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger was among 15 killed in the terrorist attack at a Hanukkah event on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia on Dec. 14, 2025. CBS News New York

Chabad leaders said Schlanger, a 41-year-old husband and father of five, advised his community to "be more Jewish" in the face of growing antisemitism there.

"He was the beating heart of that community," Rabbi Motti Seligson said. "All their children were at this event yesterday as well in fact. Rabbi Schlanger's wife was wounded and was in the hospital for a few hours. Gov. [Kathy] Hochul called me a few hours ago to share her support and her condolences to not just the Chabad community, but the Jewish community at large. And we were talking about how this is an attack on civilization."

Antisemitic incidents skyrocketing, FBI data says

FBI hate crime data shows there have been tens of thousands of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. over the last two years, and it rose 200% from 2023 to 2024.

"For decades now, people in my field, leaders of Jewish communities in Australia, in the United Kingdom, in Canada, and certainly in the U.S. have been warning that this discourse that demonizes the Jewish people and Israel and Zionism is reaching the point where words and ideas lead to actions," said Dr. Charles Asher Small, president of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy.

Through special grants, the United Jewish Appeal and the Community Security Service are now offering to provide expanded security for Hanukkah events across New York City.

"From the moment the attacks took place we saw an influx in requests," said Richard Priem, CEO of Community Security Service. "It is a reminder that attacks can happen here. There's always the risk of a copycat."

"This thought went through my brain like, oh, why are we doing these public lightings? You know, does God even want them? But then I was like, no, we have to light even stronger, even more. It's what the world needs," said Rabbi Yosef Wilhelm, of Chabad Young Professionals of the Upper East Side.

We need to "re-educate our young people"

In light of the Bondi Beach attack, CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer spoke with Mayor Eric Adams about the growing wave of antisemitism, and how he plans to combat it.

"We're going to announce several initiatives that we're going to do that's going to be focusing on in general dealing with hate, but specifically to deal with the increasing antisemitism," Adams said. "Young people have caught on to this because it has become a bumper sticker, a slogan. They don't even know the full depth."

The mayor added that we need to "re-educate our young people."