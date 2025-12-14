NYPD increases presence at Hanukkah-related events. Here's what to know.

The targeted attack on Jewish Australians in Sydney has brought sadness, fear and anger to the Jewish community in New York City.

The normally celebratory holiday of Hanukkah is now a somber moment, as Jews honor the lives lost on the other side of the world. As a result, the NYPD has vowed to increase its presence at related events.

Amid heightened security, CBS News New York's Naomi Ruchim attended a menorah lighting on the Upper East Side Sunday night.

NYPD ups presence at Hanukkah-related events

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said there will be more uniformed officers, specialized patrols, heavy weapons teams, community affairs officers, counterterrorism officers and bomb squads where necessary.

"Jewish communities are being forced to confront a threat that is persistent, adaptive, and is evidenced yet again today, global in scope. That's why the NYPD is acutely focused on prevention. We calibrate our presence to meet the threat, no matter where it lurks or whom it targets," Tisch said.

The NYPD said on the first night of Hanukkah it is not currently tracking any credible threats to Jewish New Yorkers, adding it is in touch with authorities in Australia should that change. There is also a specific NYPD liaison officer in Sydney sending regular updates.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani condemned the horrific attack that killed at least 15 people and vowed to work to keep Jewish New Yorkers safe when he takes office.

"The attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney today was a vile act of antisemitic terror. I mourn those who were murdered and will be keeping their families, the Jewish community, and the Chabad movement in my prayers," Mamdani said, in part.

Hanukkah menorah lighting at Carl Schurz Park

One of the main tenets of Hanukkah is lighting a menorah out in the open, to put menorahs in windows, and physically publicize the holiday.

Hanukkah is also known as the "Festival of Lights," which meant even more Sunday night, as communities across the city looked to their lights on what was a very dark day for the Jewish people.

As happens every year, the menorah at Carl Schurz Park in Manhattan was lit brightly, signifying the miracle of Hanukkah, when a small pot of oil lasted eight nights after a small group of Jewish fighters reclaimed the temple in Jerusalem.

Events like the menorah lighting are happening at parks and synagogues across the entire country, and, at least in New York City, none have been canceled over the fear of an attack.

CBS News New York asked organizers about any fears they might have about the event. They said they feel safe with the NYPD presence, though they did significantly modify their program to include a tribute to the lives lost in Sydney.