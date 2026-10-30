Body found in trash bag in Brooklyn, police say

The New York City Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a trash bag in Brooklyn on Friday.

According to police, a man experiencing homelessness was rummaging through garbage at the curb near East 93rd Street and Avenue L around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the man found what appeared to be a body inside a black trash bag and flagged down nearby sanitation workers, who called police.

"I just saw the garbage men looking through like a bag on the floor ... There was people standing around. I looked, I peeked inside the bag," one witness said. "I thought it was a Halloween prank. I was like, this can't be real."

The victim hasn't been identified, but investigators say it was a man believed to be in his 50s or 60s.

The chief medical examiner's office is working to determine the cause of death. There are no arrests so far.

The investigation is ongoing.