Body found in Queens identified as building superintendent

NEW YORK -- A body found in Queens has neighbors shaken and police searching for answers.

The deceased was identified late Wednesday night as 55-year-old Jose Portillo, of Queens.

Police sources tell CBS News New York he was the building's superintendent, and his body was found inside a tenant's apartment. Sources say he went into the apartment to collect rent, and never came out.

Body found inside bag, under bed, sources say

Officers were called for wellness check around 5 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment building on 70th Avenue in Kew Gardens.

Sources say they found the body in the ground floor unit, stuffed inside a garbage bag and under a bed.

The medical examiner's office removed the body and will determine the cause of death.

Police said two people of interest were taken into custody at the scene, but no one has been charged with a crime.

Queens neighbors "shocked" by the news

Neighbors said they never noticed anything suspicious at the apartment.

"I'm shocked, I'm just in pure shock," one person said. "He's my super, he's a nice guy. He's helpful, when we need something, he does everything."

"He was a good man, I mean, he always said, 'hello, how you doing?' If you called him, you had a problem or leak, he'd come right away," another neighbor added.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.