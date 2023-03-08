Bodega, deli workers and owners rally to demand action to prevent violent crimes in their stores

NEW YORK - Bodega owners are rallying to demand action to prevent violent crimes in their stores.

Bodega workers say their jobs are extremely dangerous. They're tired of the robberies and terrified they might be shot. Some don't want to come to work, but don't have any choice.

Workers and local leaders are holding a rally outside the Bodega Association headquarters on East 163rd Street in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. The association represents delis across the city.

Over the weekend, surveillance video from inside Yaya Deli and Grill in the Melrose section of the Bronx shows a suspect in a white hazmat suit and a black mask. Police say he robbed a worker at gunpoint.

Detectives are investigating whether he's linked to three other deli crimes, including the shooting death of a 67-year-old deli worker on the Upper East Side Friday night.

The coalition says a few criminals are committing most of the crimes. They want to see repeat offenders face harsher penalties.

Deli owners and workers say it's hard to find people willing to work in these conditions.

"It is scary. Even my customers are scared coming in sometimes," a deli worker named Ahmed said. "I've got guns in my head. I'm used to it. It's part of the job."

"I think we need some security at the doors especially. A store that's open 24 hours going to be too dangerous in the nighttime. Outside people drinking, smoking," one manager said.

Crime Stoppers

Meanwhile, police want you to take a good look at the suspect believe committed multiple deli crimes. They say in at least two of the crimes, he took off on an electric scooter. If you see him, contact police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.