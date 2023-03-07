Sources: 2 high school students shot at Brooklyn bodega

Two 18-year-olds shot near high school in Sunset Park

NEW YORK -- Police sources say two 18-year-olds were shot at a bodega in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The gunfire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. across the street from Lillian L. Rashkis High School in Sunset Park. Sources say both victims are students there.

The victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police sources tell us two people were taken into custody at the scene and a gun was recovered.

No word yet on any charges or what sparked the gunfire.