Watch CBS News
Local News

Sources: 2 high school students shot at Brooklyn bodega

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Two 18-year-olds shot near high school in Sunset Park
Two 18-year-olds shot near high school in Sunset Park 00:24

NEW YORK -- Police sources say two 18-year-olds were shot at a bodega in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The gunfire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. across the street from Lillian L. Rashkis High School in Sunset Park.  Sources say both victims are students there.

The victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police sources tell us two people were taken into custody at the scene and a gun was recovered.

No word yet on any charges or what sparked the gunfire.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 4:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.