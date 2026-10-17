Bo Horvat scores winner and adds assist in Islanders' 4-1 win over Maple Leafs

Bo Horvat scored the winner and added an assist to help the New York Islanders beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Saturday night.

Simon Holmstrom scored twice, the second into an empty net, and Anthony Duclair also connected for New York (4-3-1). Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves.

Colton Sissons replied for Toronto (3-4-2). Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 16 shots for the Maple Leafs. They have dropped three straight games and four of their last five.

The Islanders jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 8:18 of the first period when Duclair took a pass in the slot and changed the angle before firing through a partial screen on Bobrovsky.

Coming off a hat trick Thursday night in a 5-4 home shootout loss to Buffalo, Maple Leafs winger Kirill Marchenko had a couple of chances that Sorokin turned aside in the second.

No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna, who was benched for the second half of Thursday's contest, had an opportunity it late in the second period on a partial breakaway, but fired high and wide. The Islanders raced the other way, with Horvat eventually beating Bobrovsky with 1:27 to go.

Sissons got Toronto — which topped New York 2-1 at Scotiabank Arena on Sept. 30 — within one at 3:54 of the third on a tipped shot through traffic, but Holmstrom restored the two-goal lead with 5:52 to go off Horvat's setup before firing into the empty net with just over two minutes remaining.

The Islanders' Matias Maccelli left in the first period and didn't return with an apparent lower-body injury. The winger, who spent last season with Toronto, stepped on the stick of defenseman Darren Raddysh and fell awkwardly.

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Islanders: Host Anaheim on Tuesday night

Maple Leafs: Host San Jose on Monday night.