New York's iconic Blue Man Group ending its run after more than 30 years

NEW YORK - New York's Blue Man Group is packing it in after more than 30 years on stage.

The group got its start in New York's Astor Place in 1991, and grew in acclaim, ultimately taking up additional residencies in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Berlin.

Over the years, more than 50 million people worldwide have seen a Blue Man Group performance between various city residencies and international tours, the group said.

The group's final New York performance will take place on Feb. 2, 2025.

"I am honored and humbled to be part of the historic evolution of Blue Man Group, which started in New York back in 1991, and so it is with deepest gratitude to announce the final performances in New York," said Jack Kenn, managing director of Blue Man Group. "Blue Man Group is unlike anything else in the world and is undeniably one of the most recognized and successful entertainment productions because of the hardworking cast, crew and creative team. It was because of them that these shows captured millions of hearts night after night, and we give our utmost thanks."

Blue Man Group is a performance featuring three bald, blue men who interacted with the audience through raucous, musical, non-verbal forms of communication.