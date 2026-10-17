Kent Johnson scores in OT as Blue Jackets beat Rangers 1-0 behind Jet Greaves' shutout

Kent Johnson scored with 1:33 remaining on the clock in overtime, Jet Greaves got his fifth career shutout and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New York Rangers 1-0 on Saturday night.

Charlie Coyle brought the puck into the zone and passed to Zach Werenski near the left faceoff circle. Werenski then found Johnson in the slot, who fired a wrist shot past Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand for his team-leading fourth goal of the season as the Blue Jackets snapped a two-game slide.

It was Werenski's 22nd career point in overtime. With seven goals and 15 assists, he passed Seth Jones for most overtime points in franchise history.

It was the fourth time the Blue Jackets won 1-0 in overtime. The previous occasion was Feb. 4, 2020, against the Florida Panthers.

Greaves stopped 29 shots in his first shutout since Feb. 4 last season against Chicago.

Garand made 28 saves for the Rangers (6-3-1), who have dropped their past two games. They went on the power play three times in the third period, but were unable to convert.

New York's Alexis Lafrenière had a six-game point streak snapped. He also posted a six-game run in 2021-22.

Up next

Rangers: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

Blue Jackets: At the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.