Lardis, Nazar lead Blackhawks past Islanders 4-3, Frondell gets assist in NHL debut

Anton Frondell had an assist in his NHL debut, Nick Lardis and Frank Nazar each had a goal and an assist and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the New York Islanders 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Ilya Mikheyev and Tyler Bertuzzi also had goals for the Blackhawks, who scored four straight goals and snapped a two-game skid. Arvid Soderblom made 44 saves.

Anders Lee, Simon Holmstrom and Calum Ritchie scored for the Islanders, who lost for the third time in four games. David Rittich allowed three goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Ilya Sorokin, who made 11 saves.

Lee opened the scoring in the first minute of play, deflecting Mathew Schaefer's shot past Soderblom. But the Blackhawks responded with four goals, including three in the first period.

Nazar and Bertuzzi failed to convert on a two-on-none breakaway, but Nazar quickly grabbed the loose puck and found a darting Lardis to even the score at 1.

Frondell, the third overall selection in the 2025 NHL draft, set up Mikheyev at 18:06 of the first period to give Chicago a 2-1 lead.

Bertuzzi deposited a rebound in the final minute of the opening period to extend the Blackhawks' lead to 3-1.

Holmstrom and Ritchie each scored in the third to trim the Islanders' deficit to one goal, but New York was unable to tie it despite getting 23 shots in the final period.

Islanders defenseman Tony DeAngelo left with an upper-body injury in the second period and did not return. Ryan Pulock did not play for New York for the second straight game.

Up next

Blackhawks: Visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Islanders: Host the Dallas Stars on Thursday.