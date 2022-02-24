Watch our special presentation "Black History Is Our History"

NEW YORK -- In honor of Black History Month, we are exploring the impact of African American history, highlighting the stories of past trailblazers, those breaking barriers today and the hope for the future.

The month-long recognition of African Americans started with Dr. Carter G. Woodson, known as the father of Black history. Born in Virginia in 1875 to former slaves, he became an accomplished scholar and author.

Woodson created Negro History Week in 1926, to be observed in February, which would later be extended to a month.

In 1976, President Gerald Ford formally proclaimed February as Black History Month.

The story of Black Americans can be one of struggle and pain, fighting for equality while enduring bondage and racism, but it's also a story of triumph, joy and beating the odds, no matter how bleak the outlook may seem.

Woven into the fabric of this nation, Black history is our history.

For more Black History Month stories, click here.



Watch "Black History Is Our History" Part 1:

Watch "Black History Is Our History" Part 2:

Watch "Black History Is Our History" Part 3:

Watch "Black History Is Our History" Part 4: