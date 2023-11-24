Black Friday shoppers line up early outside Macy's flagship store in Herald Square

NEW YORK -- Black Friday shoppers lined up early to get into Macy's flagship store in Herald Square.

CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook caught up with people outside before the doors opened at 6 a.m.

"Have your coffee before you leave, because there's no coffee shops open right now, and I'm dying for one," one woman said.

"We always usually do have a plan, we usually have the paper by 5 in the morning and we would go through the paper," said another.

The National Retail Federation projects nearly 182 million people are planning to shop in stores and online through the holiday weekend.

In the last few years, in-person shopping simmered down a bit because of the rise in online shopping. Plus, big-ticket items, like televisions, that used to draw a large turnout, are now significantly cheaper than decades ago.

Nonetheless, expect a decent sized crowd wherever you shop Friday and into the weekend.

"Once you have a list in place, start comparing prices. Like we said, the deals are out there already. There may be some different deals dropping on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but generally if you're getting something on your list for 40% off or more, it's not going to get any cheaper, buy it," said consumer and moneysaving advisor Andrea Woroch. "I also recommend checking price history. You can use tools like Google Shopping, this will allow you to see how much an item was sold for before the sale, because that could determine if that is a good deal you're looking at or if you should wait to buy."

Other experts say don't feel pressured to hit the stores Friday, because there will be other shopping events in the days ahead, including Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.