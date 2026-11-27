Hundreds of shoppers stood in line early on Black Friday at American Dream Mall in New Jersey to take advantage of the sales and a special event.

While online shopping is taking a bigger bite out of sales every year, there are still plenty of traditionalists who love the thrill of hunting for bargains in person.

Starting at 6 a.m. Friday, the first 250 eligible shoppers at American Dream in East Rutherford had the chance to become a human claw machine or spin a prize wheel.

Vice President of Communications Gregg Schwartz said partners such as Tiffany & Co., the Giants, Jets and Devils contributed to the prizes that participants could win.

"Everyone is a winner, and that's how we celebrate at American Dream," he said.

Guests were strapped into a harness and essentially became the claw. They told the operator which direction they wanted to move in and picked a giant egg containing a prize inside.

"It's just like a regular crane machine except you put people inside of it," Schwartz said.

One coveted prize was a $5,000 gift certificate to Tiffany's.

The National Retail Federation projects holiday spending will surpass $1 trillion for the first time. Higher prices are helping drive that record.

Shoppers are also using Black Friday to stock up on everyday household essentials with sales stretching over several weeks.

Experts say the key to finding a true bargain is to compare prices across retailers, rather than getting swept up in the size of the advertised discount.

Meanwhile, brick-and-mortar retailers are getting creative, offering shoppers experiences they can't get with the click of a mouse.