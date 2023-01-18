Bissell recalls multi-surface wet dry vacuums over fire hazard
NEW YORK - Bissell is recalling a vacuum due to a fire hazard.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the battery pack for Bissell's cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuums can overheat and smoke.
If you have one, you should stop using it immediately.
Owners are urged to contact Bissell for a free battery pack replacement. You can do so by calling 1-855-417-7001 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, or 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information from the CPSC, click here. For more information from Bissell, including the model numbers and recall form, click here.
