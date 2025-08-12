Billy Joel closing Long Island motorcycle shop 20th Century Cycles

Billy Joel's Oyster Bay motorcycle museum will close as singer relocates to Florida

Billy Joel will be closing 20th Century Cycles, his popular motorcycle shop on Long Island.

For the past 15 years, the Oyster Bay shop has showcased the singer's private collection of expensive and rare motorcycles, which he spent decades gathering.

Shortly after its grand opening, Joel shared a video about why he wanted to give the community an inside look.

"People don't get to see all these kinds of bikes all together in one place," he said. "I actually grew up not far from here, and I'd like to get a little interest going into the town."

The closure comes as Joel, 76, is in the middle of selling his Oyster Bay estate and relocating to Florida after being diagnosed with a brain condition.

"This is one of the prime things to do in Oyster Bay"

Locals are disappointed the shop is closing down.

"It's always cool to sometimes see him coming in or out," Oyster Bay resident Alice Balducci said.

"This is one of the prime things to do in Oyster Bay, is to see the motorcycles," resident Stephen Sprachman said.

Maalika Mehta remembers meeting Joel at the shop back in 2018 when she was 8 or 9 years old.

"He was such a sweet person to talk to," she said.

In 2023, a part of the road the shop sits on was named Billy Joel Way. Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino says that won't change even after the shop closes.

"While we may be losing this motorcycle museum, we're not losing our love," he said.

The shop will remain open on weekends only through the end of August as motorcycle parts are sold off.

There's no word yet on when the store will be closing its doors for good, or what will be replacing it.