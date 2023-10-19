"Billy Joel Way" unveiled on Long Island

NEW YORK -- Billy Joel's hometown in New York honored the music legend by naming a street after him.

Billy Joel Way officially replaced a section of Audrey Avenue in Oyster Bay, Long Island on Thursday.

Joel also received a Key to the City.

"This was from the New York State Legislature: 'You want us to rename a street after you?' And I said, 'Yeah but don't you have to die first?' And then they came back with the answer, 'Yes,' and I said, 'Honestly, I'd rather still be alive and not have the street.' But now I've got the best of both worlds," Joel said at the ceremony.

Joel, a multi-platinum selling artist and philanthropist, was born in the Bronx, but spent a big part of his childhood in Oyster Bay, where he also has a home.

The 6th grade band from James H. Vernon School played at the ceremony, while others in attendance said they were honored by Joel's presence, his contributions to music, and his connection to Oyster Bay.