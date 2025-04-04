New bill in N.Y. would limit traffic stops for minor violations. Here's why some lawmakers want it stopped.

Long Island officials spoke out Friday in opposition to a bill that would limit the amount of traffic stops police officers conduct, specifically for minor violations.

Those opposing the bill say it will keep criminals on the streets, but supporters say it will promote racial equality.

"There's no such thing as a routine car stop. Every car stop is dangerous. Every car stop puts our officers at risk," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

The names of 50 fallen Nassau County officers are etched on a memorial outside police headquarters there. Police say 19 of them were killed after traffic stops.

"If someone's got a phony license plate... they're up to no good"

Ryder was joined by County Executive Bruce Blakeman, District Attorney Anne Donnelly and other lawmakers in opposition to State Senate Bill S3662A, which would limit traffic stops for minor violations. They want to make sure it does not get passed.

"If someone's got a phony license plate, a counterfeit license plate, they're up to no good," Blakeman said.

"Two days ago, a case came across my desk for a traffic stop [that] led to an enormous amount of cocaine and fentanyl and ketamine being found in that car," Donnelly said.

The bill was sponsored by St. Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who declined our request for an interview. His office told us they had no comment.

"There seems to be no rhyme or reason to it"

Some Long Islanders who support the proposed law say it would promote racial equity, public safety and lessen unlawful traffic stops, especially for communities of color.

"From personal experience. I've been stopped a bunch of times and there seems to be no rhyme or reason to it," one person said. "It's more of a patchwork than a cure for some of the issues we have."

"I haven't been, but my husband has over the years. He's been pulled over many of times for no reason at all, simply for the way he looks," Shelly Persaud said.

Opponents insist the measure would keep more guns, drugs and criminals on the street.

"A police officer is driving down the street, there's a broken tail light or a fake license plate, and they probably don't even know the race, religion or ethnic group of the person who's driving the car," Blakeman said.

"It's not about racial profiling, it's about stopping people who are at the midst of committing a crime," Donnelly said.

The bill still has a long way to go, but can reach the floor any time during this legislative session, which ends in June.