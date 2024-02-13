Biggest snow accumulation totals around N.Y., N.J. and Conn.

NEW YORK - A powerful winter storm is bringing the most snow in a day in several years to various parts of our area.

As of noon Tuesday, here are some of the highest snow totals we're seeing around our area.

CBS2

Montague, N.J. has 13.2"

Newton, Conn. also has 13.2"

Chester, N.Y. has 13"

Cold Spring, N.Y. has 11.1"

Ossining, N.Y. has 9"

So what about snow totals in New York City?

CBS2

Coney Island has 6.1"

Parkchester has 2.4"

Staten Island has 2.0"

Central Park 1.2"

LaGuardia Airport .6"

