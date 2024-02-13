Watch CBS News
Biggest snow accumulation totals around N.Y., N.J. and Conn.

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather 10:30 a.m. update: Watch team coverage across Tri-State
First Alert Weather 10:30 a.m. update: Watch team coverage across Tri-State 16:00

NEW YORK - A powerful winter storm is bringing the most snow in a day in several years to various parts of our area. 

As of noon Tuesday, here are some of the highest snow totals we're seeing around our area. 

noon-snow-totals.jpg
CBS2
  • Montague, N.J. has 13.2" 
  • Newton, Conn. also has 13.2"
  • Chester, N.Y. has 13"
  • Cold Spring, N.Y. has 11.1" 
  • Ossining, N.Y. has 9" 

So what about snow totals in New York City?

noon-snow-totals-1.jpg
CBS2
  • Coney Island has 6.1" 
  • Parkchester has 2.4" 
  • Staten Island has 2.0" 
  • Central Park 1.2" 
  • LaGuardia Airport .6" 

The First Alert Weather Team has been covering the storm all day from all angles on CBS News New York. You can also get the latest forecast here.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 12:21 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

