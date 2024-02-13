Crews work to clear Long Island roads while children enjoy a snow day

SYOSSET, N.Y. -- Crews worked around the clock Tuesday to try to clear the snow off of Long Island's roads, while residents had some fun in the snow.

The yells and screams of children were the sound of a successful snow day.

"I woke up and there was so much snow, and I just said, 'Mom and Dad, can I go outside and play?'" Syosset resident Rocco Gravina said.

Rocco and his friends couldn't wait to finally have a chance for some sledding at Syosset Woodbury Park. After all, it's been a while.

"It's the first time it's snowed in so long," Syosset resident Hunter Nash said.

"The best part about it is you get to go with friends and family," Syosset resident Cooper Shelley said.

Of course, with snow comes clean-up.

"My wife yells at me. She doesn't want me to go out and shovel," 81-year-old Art Parrin, of Huntington, said.

Parrin says it's a nuisance and quite the workout, but worthwhile.

"It's beautiful, looking out the window. It looked like heaven's snow," he said.

Huntington does look like a winter wonderland.

Not to worry, says the town supervisor, the village will be ready for Valentine's Day.

"The highway department made sure that all the roads and sidewalks in the downtown areas are clear," Huntington Town Supervisor Edmund Smyth said.

The town had plenty of unused salt left over from last year, but it's clear many chose to stay off the roads; Northern Parkway doesn't always look free of traffic.

But the day wasn't without some issues; it appears a driver struck a pole on Woodbury Road near East Gate Drive.

In Freeport, the mayor says a major concern for this storm wasn't the usual flooding rather, the weight of the snow.

"Because the heavy snow breaks down the branches, and we have our own power and electric department that maintain all the overhead wiring, so we have had some minor interruptions of electric already this morning and we are monitoring it," Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy said.

The amount of snow really depended on the location; Port Jefferson only got 2 inches, but Glen Cove saw about 8.