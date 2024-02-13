Westchester and Rockland counties report decent road conditions, as snow piles up

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. -- Westchester and Rockland counties are waking up to a winter wonderland Tuesday.

Rain turned into snow overnight, and started accumulating by daybreak.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer checked in Tuesday morning, saying all the major parkways were open and clear.

"The snowfall accumulations we thought would be greater by the morning, overnight, but they haven't materialized... So at least the start of the rush hour has been very normal for us," he told CBS New York's Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi.

Latimer also said all 44 school districts in the county are closed.

"If you have to go out, be careful, take time, and make sure your car is cleaned before you hit the highway," he added.

Watch: Westchester Co. Exec. Latimer on storm response

CBS New York's Tony Sadiku heard from one driver on his way to work in Mount Kisco who said the roads were a little sloppy.

"We took precautions last night, told a lot of guys to stay home, because of weather, early-morning snow, so I'm going to go to the site and make sure everything is secure and everything is OK and safe," he said.

Another man told Sadiku he loves the snow and planned to build a snowman with his daughter before eventually having to shovel.

"I'm a skier, we're going skiing next week for winter break, and I think it's beautiful when it first comes down," he said. "Wanted to come say hi to you guys, because I'm a big fan of all of you -- Chris Wragge, Mary Calvi, John Elliott. You guys are awesome and I watch you guys every morning when I wake up."

Watch: Rockland Co. Exec. Day on storm response

Rockland County Executive Ed Day had no major issues to report, other than high snow totals.

"This is an active nor'easter, still very active, we're still in the middle of it. The snow is coming down at a 45-degree angle, so it's really still moving along," he said.

Day said he expects the storm to wrap up from north to south around noon.

"If you're thinking of going out, please rethink it. If you can delay your travels until after 10 or 12-o-clock up here in Rockland, you'll be a lot better off without a doubt," he said.

Watch: Clarkstown Supervisor Hoehmann on storm response

We also heard from Town of Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann about their preventative measures.

"The roads are in pretty good shape, but the snow's coming down at a pretty consistent clip," he said. "I think people are heeding the warnings and staying off the roads, which is a good thing."

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest storm timeline and snow totals.