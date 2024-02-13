Watch CBS News
Bergen County bracing for big snow totals; Several New Jersey schools closed today

By Christina Fan

/ CBS New York

MAHWAH, N.J. -- What started out as rain turned into to snow overnight in Bergen County, New Jersey. 

CBS New York's Christina Fan reports from Mahwah, where an inch or two already started to stick on the ground. 

Plows are passing by pretty frequently on Route 17, and most of the state's major thoroughfares have already been treated and salted.

Gov. Phil Murphy asks everyone to stay off the roads and stay home, if possible.

Dozens of schools are closed Tuesday in towns including Fort Lee, Hackensack, Little Ferry, Paramus, Ridgewood, Paterson, Teaneck, Wykoff, South Orange/Maplewood and Hoboken. 

Families should check with their school districts for the latest updates. 

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest storm timeline and snow totals. 

First published on February 13, 2024 / 4:47 AM EST

