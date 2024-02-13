New Yorkers and tourists alike revel in winter wonderland after significant snow falls in Central Park

NEW YORK -- Heavy, wet snow began falling shortly before daybreak Tuesday across New York City's five boroughs.

Some accumulation started to stick on city streets and sidewalks, making for a pretty snow day for some but a messy commute for others.



CBS New York's Vanessa Murdock spent the morning in Central Park, where snowball fights and strolls with human's best friend brought out rosy cheeks and big smiles.

Upper West Side resident Shari Shepard and 9-year-old Jane Hurd stepped out into the winter wonderland with big plans to build a snowman.

"Really excited, because I have a snow day," Hurd told Murdock.

"It's ended up even better than we thought it would be," Shepard added.

Erin Patel just arrived with students from England for a street photography class. Now, the city blanketed under fresh snow becomes their backdrop.

"I have never seen New York, let alone in the snow, and this is absolutely adorable, spot on perfect, couldn't have asked for better weather," he said.

Murdock also met a dog named Pepper, who at 10 years not-so-young loves the snow. Owner Jason Williams said the park is the place to be when Old Man Winter steps up his game and delivers.

"It' beautiful, it's the best time to be in the park," he said. "It's nicer to go in the park than it is on the dirty streets."

Some had no choice but to navigate the slush covered streets, treading carefully on foot to avoid drenched feet. Others opted for electric scooters.

Central Park Conservancy crews cleared out footpaths for the thousands of people who flock to the park.

New York City public schools are fully remote Tuesday, and officials with the Department of Sanitation and MTA told CBS New York their preparations paid off and things were running smoothly for the morning rush. Crews are standing by to deal with falling temperatures later tonight.

