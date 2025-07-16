Alleged drunk driver on Long Island faces charges after woman killed in head-on crash

A woman was killed Tuesday night in a head-on crash with an alleged drunk driver on Long Island.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Seaman's Neck Road near St. James Catholic Church in Bethpage.

Police say 54-year-old Joseph Curto, of Seaford, was traveling south in the northbound lanes and crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old woman, who died at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

Curto was arrested and charged with DWI. He is hospitalized in critical condition.

"This is a very dangerous spot"

School teacher Christopher Cesarani lives on Seaman's Neck Road and says he and his neighbor ran out of their homes to help after they heard the crash.

"I saw his car by the tree, and her car wrapped around that pole," Cesarani said. "They tried to get her out of the car, but they felt her pulse and she had no pulse."

"Very loud, and I rushed out, and the cars already were in their final positions," Bethpage homeowner John Nixon said. "And unfortunately, the woman in the car had passed away."

"The momentum of the cars would have collided. She wouldn't even had a chance to steer out of the way," Nixon added.

Cesarani said people drive fast on his street.

"Years ago, a drunk driver went through my garage," he said.

"This is a very dangerous spot here because of the curve in the road," Nixon said.