Firefighter, six others hurt in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK --  A firefighter suffered serious injuries and another person is in critical condition after a house fire in Brooklyn

Flames broke out at a home on Avenue O near West 5th Street in Bensonhurst just after 4 a.m. Saturday. 

More than 100 members of the FDNY responded to the fire, which was mainly on the second floor of the house. 

Seven people were hurt, in all. 

There was no immediate word on how the fire started. 

April 22, 2023

