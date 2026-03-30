Protests heat up in Brooklyn over men's homeless shelter as demonstrators block construction site

Protests unfolded again Monday in Brooklyn after demonstrators took to the streets in opposition to a proposed men's homeless shelter.

The battle in Bensonhurst has been brewing for years.

Sunday night, demonstrators blocked the construction site for the 150-person capacity men's shelter on 86th Street near 2nd Avenue.

At one point, NYPD officers in riot gear tried to control the crowd.

"I just don't see why in this neighborhood"

Protests against the planned facility began in 2023, when residents were first notified about it. In July 2024, City Councilwoman Susan Zhuang was arrested for allegedly biting an NYPD chief during a rally. Charges were later dropped.

"We are human beings. We want to help them," Zhuang said. "We want to work with the city and find a better solution and location and a location, also."

Zhuang said there are five schools, a senior center and a daycare nearby.

"It doesn't belong in a neighborhood where there are so many schools. There's an elementary school, a middle school/high school. I just don't see why in this neighborhood," Enrica Sabatino said.

Monday, residents remained on the sidewalk, holding signs.

"Every neighborhood has to contribute to the solutions"

Data shows there are 350,000 people in New York City experiencing homelessness. The Coalition for the Homeless says the city's unhoused are often dehumanized and criminalized.

"Every neighborhood in New York City contributes to the mass homelessness crisis, and every neighborhood has to contribute to the solutions," Coalition for the Homeless Executive Director Dave Giffen said.

Despite strong opposition, demolition is set to begin this week. The shelter is expected to open late next year.

The city says it is part of the broader New York City shelter outreach initiative.