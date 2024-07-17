NYC Council member allegedly bites NYPD official at Brooklyn protest

NEW YORK - A New York City Council member faces assault charges for allegedly biting an NYPD deputy chief during a protest in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

City Councilmember Susan Zhuang allegedly bit the NYPD official hard enough to leave teeth mark impressions in the skin, sources told CBS New York.

It happened amid chaotic confrontations between protesters and police in Bensonhurst, where construction began on a new homeless shelter at 86th Street and 25th Avenue.

Zhuang's office says she was arrested while "protecting an 80-year-old woman also protesting."

Zhuang has been charged with assault, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.

The Adams administration said the shelter is needed and has proper permits.

"The Adams administration is committed to building this much needed shelter — the first of its kind in this community — which will offer New Yorkers experiencing homelessness the critical care they need to get back on their feet. The owner of this building has the proper permitting required to demolish the existing building," the Adams administration said in a statement. "Every community must have the resources they need to support their most vulnerable neighbors, and this community has no shelters. Working with our nonprofit partners, we will provide robust support to help future shelter residents stabilize their lives and move into permanent housing. We maintain open lines of communication with the community and remain committed to ongoing engagement to address the neighborhoods' needs."