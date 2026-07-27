Family of victim of apparent road rage killing on Belt Parkway urge suspects turn themselves in

New York City police are searching for two women wanted in the road rage killing of a father of two early Sunday morning on the Belt Parkway.

The victim's family is trying to come to grips with their loved one's violent death.

"There's shock, denial, anger"

A routine drive home from work turned into heartache for the Queens family of 47-year-old Crisanie Dockery. They described the 47-year-old father of two boys as a man of many talents who cared deeply for his family.

"There's shock, denial, anger," cousin Shari Evans said. "The kids are devastated. His mom is is overwhelmed with grief. A simple car accident should never escalate to somebody losing their life. He wasn't a troublemaker."

Crisanie Dockery died after being beaten repeatedly on the head with a bat after a road-rage incident. Dockery family

The latest on the investigation

Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, red and blue patrol lights flooded the crime scene on Belt Parkway near Farmers Boulevard.

Police sources say a fender bender escalated into a dispute and that two women are suspected of striking Dockery repeatedly on the head with a bat.

Dockery was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

"It's incredibly cruel for someone to lose their life in this way," Evans said.

Police say a 39-year-old man with him suffered minor injuries.

Police sources say the two suspects fled the scene in a Honda Civic.

Police have not yet released video or photos of the two suspects.

Family members beg the public for help

When asked what message she has for the suspects, Evans said, "Turn yourself in."

The family is urging anyone with information to contact police to help bring justice.

"If you know something, please, say something," Evans said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.