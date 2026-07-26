2 women sought in apparent road rage killing of man on NYC's Belt Parkway. Here's what we know.

The NYPD is looking for two women suspected of killing a man in a road rage attack in Queens.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on Sunday on the Belt Parkway near Farmers Boulevard.

Police say two women are wanted in connection to the apparent road rage death of a man on the Belt Parkway in Queens on July 26, 2026. CBS News New York

Sources told CBS News New York a fender bender escalated into a dispute. That's when two female suspects beat 47-year-old Crisanie Dockery repeatedly on the head with a bat.

Dockery was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A 39-year-old man who was with the victim suffered minor injuries.

According to police sources, the two suspects took off in a Honda Civic.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.