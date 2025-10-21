Belt Parkway deadly hit-and-run suspect still on the loose. Family members remember "beautiful soul" Besim Muminovic.

The search continues for the driver in Sunday's deadly hit-and-run crash along the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn.

The family of victim Besim Muminovic spoke to CBS News New York ahead of his funeral on Tuesday.

The latest on the investigation

Muminovic, 28, was riding his motorcycle on Sunday night, when he was killed. Police say the driver of a Mercedes was traveling westbound on the parkway in Sheepshead Bay, when they, while attempting to exit at Ocean Parkway, collided with the motorcycle.

"When they called me, I was ... accident ... I was just praying to God. Basically, 'Please be alive. As long as you're alive, we will get through this as a family.' Once I got to the hospital, it was a different story," brother Bernard Muminovic said.

Besim Muminovic, left, and Bernard Muminovic. CBS News New York

A 22-year-old passenger of the Mercedes was also killed, police said.

According to investigators, the car had been reported stolen in New Jersey on the same day of the crash. Investigators are looking through surveillance video in the search for the driver.

"Coward. I don't know what he was thinking. God rest his soul. Another young kid, so now this coward has two bodies that are dead. What are you doing?" Bernard Muminovic said.

"A beautiful soul"

Besim Muminovic's heartbroken mother said she will forever cherish a photo of her son with his arms wrapped around her. His brother said he was a young man who lit up every room he was in.

"Just remember his smile. Look at his photos. Every photo is a smile. That's how I remember him," Bernard Muminovic said.

Bernard Muminovic said he was so proud of his younger brother, sharing that he had just got promoted to assistant service manager at a car dealership, and was engaged.

"We were supposed to make wedding plans, but, unfortunately today, we're making other plans" to say goodbye, he said.

At the scene, amid pieces of the wreckage, is a memorial that features candles which spell out "BM4E" -- Besim Muminovic forever.

"He called everybody, 'Brother.' That was his way. 'Hey, brother. How you doing, my brother?' And you asked them [and] they were like, 'No, he was our brother.' A beautiful soul," Bernard Muminovic said.

The family plans to lay Besim Muminovic to rest on Wednesday at Washington Memorial Park on Long Island, where other family members are buried.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.