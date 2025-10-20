Brooklyn driver crashes into motorcycle, flips vehicle onto parked cars in fatal hit-and-run, NYPD says

A suspected hit-and-run driver is on the loose after crashing into a motorcycle and killing two people in Brooklyn, the NYPD said Monday.

A video of the fatal crash in Sheepshead Bay shows the suspect's white Mercedes-Benz flipping over parked vehicles and landing upside down after the collision.

Passenger and motorcyclist killed in crash

"Oh my god! Oh help! Call 911!" a person is heard shouting on the surveillance video after witnessing the crash along the Belt Parkway late Sunday night.

According to police, the driver of the Mercedes ran from the scene. Their passenger, a 22-year-old male, and the driver of the motorcycle, a 29-year-old male, were pronounced dead at the hospital.

"I was in the bed at this time already. And I looked through the window, and I could see a guy who ran pretty fast this direction under my window," neighbor Vitaliy Adler said.

Police said the Mercedes and the motorcycle crashed as both were taking the westbound Belt Parkway exit near East Seventh Street at a high rate of speed.

The Mercedes suffered extensive damage, the video shows.

Three empty parked cars were also hit, police said.

"I've never seen an accident happening like this around here," a woman said. "I see the back completely gone. I couldn't believe it,"

Living by the highway "has its risks," neighbor says

City Department of Transportation crews on Monday were cleaning up the debris and reinstalling the fence along the exit ramp.

"It's a really highway, the Belt. So it's really dangerous to drive," Stephen Livshits, of Sheepshead Bay, said. "Living by the highway, it has its risks, definitely."

Police said investigators were combing through surveillance video for images of the driver they are looking for.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.