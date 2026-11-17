The girlfriend of the man fatally shot by police on the Belt Parkway over the weekend is defending him and saying he was not trying to abduct her.

Jade Aponte says she was in a white van with her boyfriend, Omatoyo Neverson, at West 22nd Street and Surf Avenue in Coney Island on Saturday night when bystanders apparently misunderstood, thought she was being abducted and called 911.

"They said they heard someone kicking and screaming," Aponte said. "I ended up leaving. He did not hurt me. He did not kidnap me."

But police heard a different story from that 911 call.

"The male caller said that he saw a white van and further stated, 'There's a girl kicking and screaming in there.' The female caller stated that she heard the girl saying, 'Let me go,' multiple times," NYPD Assistant Chief Charles Minch said at a press conference early Sunday morning.

Part of the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn was shut down on Nov. 14, 2026, due to an officer-involved shooting, police say. CBS News New York

Investigators say as police arrived and tried to approach Neverson, he drove off. Officers caught up with the van on the Belt Parkway near Exit 8, ordering the 26-year-old to get out of vehicle. Police say he didn't comply, and officers broke his front passenger window and tried to Tase him as he allegedly began ramming his van into police cars and civilian vehicles.

"I did see him hit a car, but he wasn't trying to ram it. He was scared. He was trying to get away," Aponte said.

The attorney general's office says four officers fired their guns, hitting Neverson. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"They do not have to kill him," Aponte said. "I'm sure they trained to shoot people in certain places where it's not fatal."

Aponte says her boyfriend loved his family, his friends and his kitten.

"He did music. He was into art. He made clothes. He liked to do construction with his family," she said. "He was a pretty good guy."

The NYPD said Neverson was wanted for an unlawful imprisonment in October and a domestic assault earlier in November.

The attorney general is investigating the shooting. Police sources say the incident was caught on police body-worn cameras but footage has not yet been released.