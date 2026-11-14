Belt Parkway in Brooklyn partially shut down due to police activity

Part of the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn is closed due to police activity.

The FDNY says it received a call just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday reporting a shooting involving police.

One person was taken to a local hospital, the FDNY says. The patient's condition is unknown.

The Belt Parkway is closed in both directions approaching Coney Island Avenue, the New York City Department of Emergency Management said in a post on X.

The NYPD confirmed there is police activity in the area surrounding the eastbound Belt Parkway near Coney Island Avenue.

Police say to expect road closures and delays.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.